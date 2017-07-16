Sachin Tendulkar’s fan moment with Bee Gees star Barry Gibb; see pic

Sachin Tendulkar said that Barry Gibb’s songs have always struck a chord with him. Sachin Tendulkar said that Barry Gibb’s songs have always struck a chord with him.

Sachin Tendulkar had his fan moment when he met the Bee Gees singer Barry Gibb, who has produced hit songs like “Stayin’ alive”, “How deep is your love” and “Tragedy”.

On Sunday, the Master Blaster posted a picture with the British singer, saying that he has been a fan of Gibb since he was only four. It was then that the song ‘Stayin Alive’ had released.

In the tweet, Tendulkar said, “I was only 4 yrs old when #StayinAlive released. @GibbBarry your songs have always struck a chord with me!” With a career of over 50 years, Gibb shares record with John Lennon and Paul McCartney for consecutive Billboard Hot 100 number ones. The music maestro has had No. 1 songs in the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s 1990s and 2000s.

I was only 4 yrs old when #StayinAlive released. @GibbBarry your songs have always struck a chord with me! pic.twitter.com/SJ6kSoDxPV — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 16 July 2017

Tendulkar is currently in London and was seen in the stands during Roger Federer’s semifinal match against Tomáš Berdych in Wimbledon 2017. He had also tweeted about Federer, who he regards as a close friend, saying “I’ve been watching Roger for the last 10 years. Here I am to support Roger. He is a down to earth, humble man.”

Tendulkar’s presence at Wimbledon did prove well for Federer, who reached the final after defeating Berdych 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-4. He plays Marin Cilic in the final on Sunday.

