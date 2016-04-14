Sachin Tendulkar’s ‘A Billion Dreams’ joins growing list of Bollywood sports biopics

Sachin Tendulkar’s biopic saw its teaser released on 14 April. There is no confirmed date for release. Sachin Tendulkar’s biopic saw its teaser released on 14 April. There is no confirmed date for release.

Sachin Tendulkar’s upcoming biopic named ‘Sachin Tendulkar: A billion dreams’ had its teaser come to life on Thursday with many of his peers applauding the effort on social media. Many of them looked forward to watching the entire movie soon but there is no official date out for the release.

In fact this isn’t the only sports movie set to be released soon or only cricket centric movie in the making. Azhar starring Emraan Hashmi based on former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin and MS Dhoni – The Untold Story starring Sushant Singh Rajput are the other two cricket stories slated to hit theatres soon.

Another movie that is not cricket specific but up for launch is Dangal starring Aamir Khan and is based on wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat who taught the sport to his daughters Babita Kumari and Geeta Phogat. The movie is likely to be released on Independence Day.

This follows a line of sports biopics that have hit Bollywood recently. It all started with Paan Singh Tomar and then saw the release of Mary Kom and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag based on Kom and Milkha Singh respectively and starred Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar in the lead role.

Where Bollywood is just joining in, Hollywood has had numerous sports biopics panning the globe and multiple sporting disciplines. There is Chariots of Fire, which released in 1981, and covered the life of two British athletes Harold Abrahams and Eric Liddell and their bid to compete at the 1924 Olympics.

More films this side of the century have been the likes of Ali (2001) starring Will Smith on the life of Muhammad Ali, Rush (2013) capturing the rivalry of James Hunt and Niki Lauda and Moneyball (2011) starring Brad Pitt on the life of Billy Beane. In global sport, Invictus (2009) starring Morgan Freeman and Matt Damon highlighted South African Rugby team’s efforts in clinching the 1995 World Cup in the post apartheid era.

Highlighting Indian athletes on foreign shores, Million Dollar Arm (2014) portrayed the rise of two Indian baseball players Rinku Singh and Dinesh Patel from Indian cricket pitches to Los Angeles.

