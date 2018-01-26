Feel proud to be an Indian: Sachin Tendulkar greets nation on Republic Day

Sachin Tendulkar uploaded a video on Twitter to greet nation on Republic Day. Sachin Tendulkar uploaded a video on Twitter to greet nation on Republic Day.

India on Friday celebrated its 69th Republic Day and several sportspersons greeted the nation on the occasion, including the master blaster Sachin Tendulkar. The 44-year old, in a tweet, wished a Happy Republic Day to the nation. He also uploaded a video on Twitter, in which he asked people to salute the nations on the occasion. “With the feeling of great pride, faith in our heart, memories in our soul, let’s salute the nation on Republic Day,” he said.

“As the Father of our Nation rightly said, ‘be the change you want to see in the world’. I feel proud to be an Indian. Happy Republic Day,” he added.

Watch the video below:

Wishing everyone a very happy 69th #RepublicDay. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/dYIPld2h0W — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 26 January 2018

Apart from Tendulkar, KL Rahul, who is currently playing the third Test against South Africa in Johannesburg also greeted the nation on Republic Day and said that he feels proud of the nation every time the National Anthem is played before the match. “Goosebumps till date when we go out in the middle and the National Anthem plays before the match. Fills me up with Pride to be an Indian. Wish you all a very Happy Republic Day,” he said in a tweet

Goosebumps till date when we go out in the middle and the National Anthem plays before the match.😊

Fills me up with Pride to be an Indian.😇Wish you all a very Happy Republic Day. 🇮🇳#JaiHind pic.twitter.com/2VVMu9BNMh — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) January 26, 2018

Several other sportspersons including Olympic medal-winning athletes Sushil Kumar and Mary Kom, also greeted the nation on Republic Day:

Wishing all of you a very Happy Republic Day!! 🙏🏽😊 #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/AaMEphC90W — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) 26 January 2018

Freedom in mind,

Faith in words,

Pride in our heart,

Memories in our souls

Let’s salute the nation on Republic Day! Jai Hind — Mary Kom (@MangteC) January 26, 2018

Happy Republic Day everyone. Jai Hind.🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳💪 pic.twitter.com/tHtGsiw8uy — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) January 26, 2018

Happy Republic Day Everyone 🇮🇳 http://t.co/1pLGzxsggJ — jeje lalpekhlua (@jejefanai) January 26, 2018

Former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and snooker player Pankaj Advani were conferred with Padma Bhushan award on Republic Day, January 26, 2018. In a tweet, Advani thanked the government of India for the honour. “Receiving a civilian award for contribution in sport is recognition of the highest calibre. I’m thankful to the Govt of India for this huge honour,” he said.

