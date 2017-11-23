Sachin Tendulkar to flag off Kolkata Marathon on February 4

Sachin Tendulkar, who is the face of the event, said it’s his vision to see every Indian fit and healthy. (Source: File) Sachin Tendulkar, who is the face of the event, said it’s his vision to see every Indian fit and healthy. (Source: File)

Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar will flag off the second edition of the IDBI Federal Life Insurance Kolkata Marathon at Red Road on February 4.

Tendulkar, who is the face of the event, said it’s his vision to see every Indian fit and healthy. “I am looking forward to being back in Kolkata, the energy and turnout witnessed last year was exhilarating. I am hoping to see more participation from Kolkata this year. Come on Kolkata,” Tendulkar stated in a release.

The event will carry a prize purse of Rs 10 lakh. Runners across the country can register online at http://www.kolkatafullmarathon.com in four categories: full marathon, half-marathon, 10K and 5K Hope Run.

