Sachin Tendulkar to co-own Chennai franchise in Pro Kabaddi League

With the inclusion of four new teams, Pro Kabaddi has already claimed to become India’s biggest sports league. This expansion adds to an already impressive line-up of 8 franchises based out of major metros in the country – Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Patna, Pune and Jaipur. Noticeably, legendary Indian batsman will be one of the co-owners of the new Chennai team. Iquest Enterprises Private Limited (Consortium) will be the franchise to own the team from Chennai/Tamil Nadu. N Prasad and Sachin Tendulkar will be the owners.

Among the other three teams, Ahmedabad/Gujarat will be represented by Adani Wilmar Limited with owners Adani Group. Lucknow/Uttar Pradesh will be represented by GMR League Games Private Limited with owners GMR Group. Haryana will be represented by JSW Sports Private Limited with owners JSW Group.

The four new franchises announced by Mashal Sports represent some of the leading corporate institutions in India, including prominent owners of teams in the ongoing Indian Premier League as well as the I-League. The new geographies for VIVO Pro Kabaddi Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat have been primarily chosen for their high affinity towards Kabaddi with massive fan bases, the significant on-ground presence of the sport, and potential commercial value to sponsors and advertisers.

Uday Shankar, Chairman and CEO, Star India said, “I am delighted to welcome some of India’s finest corporates to our Mission Kabaddi. We believe that with the support of existing and new partners we are well on our course to realising a socially transformative sports agenda. The interest shown by these corporates is evidence of the immense potential of Kabaddi.”

With this Pro Kabaddi is poised to surpass other Indian sports leagues in terms of geographical representation – 11 states, number of matches – 130+ matches and length of the tournament – 13 weeks.

