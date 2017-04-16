Latest News

Sachin Tendulkar, PR Sreejesh extend wishes on Easter

Sports fraternity took to social media and wished "Happy Easter".

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 16, 2017 1:45 pm
Sachin Tendulkar, Sachin Tendulkar India, India Sachin Tendulkar, PR Sreejesh,PR Sreejesh India, India PR Sreejesh, Easter, sports news, sports, Indian Express Sachin Tendulkar wished Happy Easter on Twitter. (Source: PTI)

The sports fraternity took to social media and wished their fans on Easter day. Easter is observed to celebrate the rise of Lord Jesus from dead that occurred on the third day of his burial after his crucifixion by the Romans.

Former Indian cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar on his Twitter account wrote, “Wishing you peace, love, hope and happiness.. this day, and for all those to come. Happy Easter!” while hockey skipper PR Sreejesh tweeted, “May your Easter backer be full of joy ,happiness and peace, Today &Always ..Happy Easter”.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The week that occurs before the Easter is called as “Holy Week” while colourful eggs are also seen all around which are a symbol of empty tomb.

