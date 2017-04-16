Sachin Tendulkar, PR Sreejesh extend wishes on Easter

Sachin Tendulkar wished Happy Easter on Twitter. (Source: PTI) Sachin Tendulkar wished Happy Easter on Twitter. (Source: PTI)

The sports fraternity took to social media and wished their fans on Easter day. Easter is observed to celebrate the rise of Lord Jesus from dead that occurred on the third day of his burial after his crucifixion by the Romans.

Former Indian cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar on his Twitter account wrote, “Wishing you peace, love, hope and happiness.. this day, and for all those to come. Happy Easter!” while hockey skipper PR Sreejesh tweeted, “May your Easter backer be full of joy ,happiness and peace, Today &Always ..Happy Easter”.

Wishing you peace, love, hope and happiness.. this day, and for all those to come. Happy Easter! — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 16 April 2017

May your Easter backer be full of joy ,happiness and peace, Today &Always ..Happy Easter pic.twitter.com/2HyW6WTpsg — sreejesh p r (@16Sreejesh) 16 April 2017

A happy and blessed Easter to all. May it’s message calm and heal our world with peace and love. Understanding and harmony. — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) 16 April 2017

Happy Easter to all of you. Enjoy the festivities, spread love, swear by peace and brotherhood. #eastersunday — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) 16 April 2017

Happy Easter 🐣!! — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) 16 April 2017

The week that occurs before the Easter is called as “Holy Week” while colourful eggs are also seen all around which are a symbol of empty tomb.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now