Sachin Siwach wins but India lose to Russia in World Series of Boxing clash

Sachin Siwach made a winning debut. (Source: Boxing Federation Twitter) Sachin Siwach made a winning debut. (Source: Boxing Federation Twitter)

World youth champion Sachin Siwach made a winning debut but India ended up on the losing side, going down 1-4 to Russia in their second World Series of Boxing (WSB) clash in Kazan.

The loss to Russia’s Patriot Boxing Team was the Indian Tigers’ second successive in WSB after a 1-4 defeat at the hands of Kazakhstan’s Astana Arlans in the team’s opening clash.

The 19-year-old Sachin, competing in his maiden WSB bout, gave India a fine start last night as he defeated Russian debutant Dorzho Radnaev with a terrific come-from-behind performance in the light flyweight (49kg) category.

Sachin rallied after losing the first two rounds to stun the local favourite in a split 2-1 verdict, out-punching him in the last three rounds.

However, India could not build on the triumph and the Russians sauntered to a comfortable victory in the end.

Another standout performance for India last night was by Sanjeet (91kg), also a WSB debutant.

The 21-year-old Army boxer, who claimed a stunning gold medal at India Open in January after defeating some fancied names, lost 3-0 to Anton Zaitsev but gave a good account of himself.

The youngster fought with a lot of heart and gave his rival quite a pounding to leave him with a bloodied face by the end of the third round.

He had the upper-hand in the fourth and fifth round but fell short in the final scoreline.

Earlier, Commonwealth Games silver-medallist Mandeep Jangra (75kg), King’s Cup bronze-medallist Rohit Tokas (64kg) and former national champion Madan Lal (52kg) lost their respective bouts in a unanimous verdict.

Mandeep even ended up with a cut above his left eye during his clash against Ramazan Saaduev.

India’s next WSB clash would be a home affair, against Astana Arlans on March 24.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya