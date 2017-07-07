Sachin Siwach settles for a silver medal at Asian Youth Boxing Championship

World youth champion Sachin Siwach (49kg) clinched a silver medal after losing to Uzbekistan’s Samandar Kholmurodov. (Source: File) World youth champion Sachin Siwach (49kg) clinched a silver medal after losing to Uzbekistan’s Samandar Kholmurodov. (Source: File)

World youth champion Sachin Siwach (49kg) clinched a silver medal after losing to Uzbekistan’s Samandar Kholmurodov in the final of the Asian Youth Boxing Championship in Bangkok on Friday.

India had to remain satisfied in the Championship with a silver and five bronze medals, but without a gold for second successive edition. Siwach lost the bout to Samandar Kholmurodov 5-0. Previously, in the semi-final, Sachin had defeated Thailand’s Panmod Thitisan.

Earlier, Ankit Kumar (60kg), Naveen Boora (69kg), Harshpreet Sahrawat (+91kg), Mohammed Etash Khan (56kg) and Sachin (75kg) could not produce a win in the semifinals and had to settle for a bronze.

Siwach carried a height advantage over his opponent Kholmurodov but failed to take the advantage as the opponent was at his best and dominated the entire match.

The 17-year-old Siwach tried to make his way back in the game by improving his game in the third round, connecting his jabs better but that could not change the overall verdict in his favour.

A total of 123 boxers had participated from 23 countries in the Boxing Championship. All the Indian boxers gave a good fight to their opponents but at last they had to satisfy with bronze medals.

