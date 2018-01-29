Russians can compete as neutrals at Pyeongchang Paralympics, says International Paralympic Committee

IPC is upholding the suspension of Russia’s Paralympic Committee. (Source: AP) IPC is upholding the suspension of Russia’s Paralympic Committee. (Source: AP)

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) said on Monday it was upholding the suspension of Russia’s Paralympic Committee but will allow some Russians to compete as neutrals at the Pyeongchang Paralympics in March.

Russia did not compete in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Paralympics after the country’s Paralympic committee was suspended over allegations of a state-sponsored doping. Dozens of Russians were banned from competing at the Rio Olympics for the same reason.

