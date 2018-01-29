Latest News
Russians can compete as neutrals at Pyeongchang Paralympics, says International Paralympic Committee

Russia did not compete in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Paralympics after the country's Paralympic committee was suspended over allegations of a state-sponsored doping.

IPC is upholding the suspension of Russia’s Paralympic Committee. (Source: AP)
The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) said on Monday it was upholding the suspension of Russia’s Paralympic Committee but will allow some Russians to compete as neutrals at the Pyeongchang Paralympics in March.

