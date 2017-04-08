Latest News

Russian track athletes, coaches banned in doping cases

Ekaterina Poistogova's ban comes after she was filmed by Yulia Stepanova apparently discussing banned substances.

By: AP | Lausanne | Updated: April 8, 2017 4:34 pm
Ekaterina Poistogova keeps her bronze medal from the 2012 Olympics and will be able to compete again in August. (Source: Reuters)

Two Russian track and field athletes and two coaches have been banned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in doping cases.

There was a two-year ban for runner Ekaterina Poistogova, who loses a European indoor silver medal in the 800 meters from 2015, and an eight-year sanction for race walker Stanislav Emelyanov.

Poistogova’s ban comes after she was filmed by doping whistleblower Yulia Stepanova apparently discussing banned substances.

She keeps her bronze medal from the 2012 Olympics and will be able to compete again in August because the start of her ban was backdated to August 2015.

CAS also handed down a lifetime ban for Poistogova’s former coach Vladimir Kazarin for supplying banned substances, and upheld a lifetime ban for another coach, Alexei Melnikov, who was originally sanctioned by the IAAF last year.

