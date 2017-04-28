Latest News

Russian runner Yekaterina Sharmina banned until 2022 in new doping case

Yekaterina Sharmina has been banned until 2022 after receiving a second doping sanction in the last six months.

By: AP | Moscow | Published:April 28, 2017 8:42 pm
The Russian anti-doping agency says Sharmina was handed a new four-year ban after testing positive.

Russian middle-distance runner Yekaterina Sharmina has been banned until 2022 after receiving a second doping sanction in the last six months.

The Russian anti-doping agency says Sharmina was handed a new four-year ban after testing positive for an unspecified substance.

The 2011 European indoor bronze medalist in the 1,500 meters had already been banned until December 2018 after her blood data showed signs of doping, a sanction announced in November by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The 30-year-old Sharmina’s new ban will start when the current one ends.

Also, Yekaterina Doseikina was given a two-year ban. Doseikina represented Russia in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the 2015 world championships.

The Russian anti-doping agency says she broke “whereabouts” rules obliging athletes to make themselves available for out-of-competition doping tests.

