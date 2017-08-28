Only in Express

Russian Olympic gold medallist Yulia Lipnitskaya retires: Reports

Russian figure skater Yulia Lipnitskaya has retired from the sport at the age of 19, Russian media reported on Monday. Lipnitskaya became the face of the 2014 Sochi Olympics as a 15-year-old after helping Russia win gold in the team event.

By: Reuters | Published:August 28, 2017 9:47 pm
Yulia Lipnitskaya, Yulia Lipnitskaya Russia, 2014 Sochi Olympics, sports news, Indian Express Lipnitskaya informed the Russian Figure Skating Federation of her decision to retire in April after undergoing treatment for anorexia, her mother told TASS news agency. (Source: Reuters)
Top News

Russian figure skater Yulia Lipnitskaya has retired from the sport at the age of 19, Russian media reported on Monday. Lipnitskaya became the face of the 2014 Sochi Olympics as a 15-year-old after helping Russia win gold in the team event.

She became Russia’s youngest Winter Olympic gold medallist, and the youngest gold medallist in figure skating for 78 years.

Lipnitskaya informed the Russian Figure Skating Federation of her decision to retire in April after undergoing treatment for anorexia, her mother told TASS news agency.

The news about Lipnitskaya came a day after the coach of reigning Olympic champion Adelina Sotnikova said she would miss the rest of the season and not defend her title at the Pyeongchang Games in South Korea due to
injury.

Sotnikova’s coach, twice Olympic gold medallist Yevgeny Plushenko, told R-Sport news agency that her absence from next year’s Games should not be viewed as her retirement.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read

Best of Express

Live Cricket Scores & Results
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 27, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
32
Zone A - Match 50
FT
33
Dabang Delhi K.C. beat U Mumba (33-32)
Aug 29, 201720:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
VS
Zone B - Match 51
Aug 29, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
VS
Zone A - Match 52

Saina Nehwal’s shown courage to come back, but these are matches that need to be won 