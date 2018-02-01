Russia to create competition for banned Winter Olympics athletes

Vladimir Putin meets ice hockey players during a meeting with Russian athletes and team members, who will take part in the 2018 Winter Olympics. (Source: Reuters) Vladimir Putin meets ice hockey players during a meeting with Russian athletes and team members, who will take part in the 2018 Winter Olympics. (Source: Reuters)

President Vladimir Putin has ordered the Russian government to organise a sports competition for the athletes who have been banned from the upcoming Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, over a doping scandal, his spokesman said on Wednesday.

Putin “reminded the cabinet of the decision to organise a competition for those of our athletes who had not been allowed to take part in the Olympic Games,” Russian news agencies quoted Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

The winning athletes at these events would receive the same compensation that Moscow normally awards to Olympic medallists.

The International Olympic Committee banned Russia from the upcoming Winter Olympics after a report on a vast state-sponsored doping scheme was uncovered in the previous Games.

However, officials have cleared 169 Russian athletes to compete at the Winter Games but they would not be representing the European nation. They will compete under a neutral flag as “Olympic Athletes from Russia”.

Putin had met with the Russian athletes in this contingent and Peskov said the Russian President expressed disappointment “for not having been able to shield” them from the doping scandal.

Pro-Kremlin media outlet Izvestiya reported earlier this week that the competition for banned athletes would take place in the Black Sea resort of Sochi which hosted the 2014 Winter Olympics.

The Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, the 23rd edition, will begin on February 9 featuring 102 events in 15 sports and host athletes from across the world.

