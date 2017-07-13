Russell Westbrook, Simone Biles win best male, female athlete at 2017 ESPYs

Russell Westbrook and Simone Biles won the ESPY for best male and female athlete of the year. (Source: AP) Russell Westbrook and Simone Biles won the ESPY for best male and female athlete of the year. (Source: AP)

At the 2017 ESPYs (Awards by ESPN) which celebrate the best in sports, with awards given by the fans, NBA franchise Oklahoma City Thunder’s Russell Westbrook was picked as the best male athlete of the year while gymnast Simone Biles was picked as the top female athlete of the year. In further celebration for NBA athletes, Kevin Durant of Golden State Warriors was honoured with the Best Championship Performance Award for his remarkable showing in the NBA Finals that earned him the MVP tag.

Westbrook had a stupendous season in the NBA as he broke Oscar Robertson’s record for triple-doubles when he reached his 42nd triple-double of the season with 50-points, 16-rebounds and 10-assists against Denver Nuggets in April. Robertson’s record had been set in 1961-62.

Simone Biles created history for USA at the Rio 2016 Olympics where she bagged four gold medals in vault, uneven bars, floor and team event. Her achievement of four Olympic gold medals helped her set an American record for most gold medals in women’s gymnastics at a single Summer Games. She was later bestowed the honour of being Team USA’s flag bearer at the Closing Ceremony – first American female gymnast to do so.

All Award winners at the ESPYs:

Best Male Athlete — Russell Westbrook, NBA

Best Female Athlete — Simone Biles, Gymnastics

Best Championship Performance — Kevin Durant, NBA Finals

Best Breakthrough Athlete — Dak Prescott, NFL

Best Record-Breaking Performance — Michael Phelps extends his own record of most gold medals/most Olympic medals

Best Upset — Mississippi State defeats Connecticut, Women’s NCAA Basketball Final Four

Best Game — Patriots vs. Falcons, Super Bowl

Best Comeback Athlete — Jordy Nelson, NFL

Best Play — Aaron Rodgers to Jared Cook, Green Bay Packers, NFL divisional round

Best Team — Golden State Warriors, NBA

Best International Athlete — Usain Bolt, Track and Field

Best NFL Player — Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Best MLB Player — Mike Trout, LA Angels

Best NHL Player — Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

Best Driver — Lewis Hamilton, Formula One

Best NBA Player — LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

Best WNBA Player — Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks

Best Fighter — Demetrious Johnson, MMA

Best Male Golfer — Sergio Garcia

Best Female Golfer — Ariya Jutanugarn

Best Male Tennis Player — Roger Federer

Best Female Tennis Player — Serena Williams

Best Male College Athlete — DeShaun Watson, Clemson football

Best Female College Athlete — Kelly Barnhill, Florida softball

Best Male Action Sports Athlete — Mark McMorris, Snowboard

Best Female Action Sports Athlete — Anna Gasser, Snowboard

Best Jockey — John Velasquez

Best Male Athlete With a Disability — Steve Serio, Wheelchair Basketball

Best Female Athlete With a Disability — Becca Meyers, Swimming

Best Bowler — Jason Belmonte

Best MLS Player — David Villa, New York City FC

Best Male US Olympic Athlete — Michael Phelps, Swimming

Best Female US Olympic Athlete — Simone Biles, Gymnastics

