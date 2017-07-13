Russell Westbrook, Simone Biles win best male, female athlete at 2017 ESPYs

At the 2017 ESPYs (Awards by ESPN) which celebrate the best in sports, with awards given by the fans, NBA franchise Oklahoma City Thunder’s Russell Westbrook was picked as the best male athlete of the year while gymnast Simone Biles was picked as the top female athlete of the year. In further celebration for NBA athletes, Kevin Durant of Golden State Warriors was honoured with the Best Championship Performance Award for his remarkable showing in the NBA Finals that earned him the MVP tag.
Westbrook had a stupendous season in the NBA as he broke Oscar Robertson’s record for triple-doubles when he reached his 42nd triple-double of the season with 50-points, 16-rebounds and 10-assists against Denver Nuggets in April. Robertson’s record had been set in 1961-62.
Simone Biles created history for USA at the Rio 2016 Olympics where she bagged four gold medals in vault, uneven bars, floor and team event. Her achievement of four Olympic gold medals helped her set an American record for most gold medals in women’s gymnastics at a single Summer Games. She was later bestowed the honour of being Team USA’s flag bearer at the Closing Ceremony – first American female gymnast to do so.
All Award winners at the ESPYs:
Best Male Athlete — Russell Westbrook, NBA
Best Female Athlete — Simone Biles, Gymnastics
Best Championship Performance — Kevin Durant, NBA Finals
Best Breakthrough Athlete — Dak Prescott, NFL
Best Record-Breaking Performance — Michael Phelps extends his own record of most gold medals/most Olympic medals
Best Upset — Mississippi State defeats Connecticut, Women’s NCAA Basketball Final Four
Best Game — Patriots vs. Falcons, Super Bowl
Best Comeback Athlete — Jordy Nelson, NFL
Best Play — Aaron Rodgers to Jared Cook, Green Bay Packers, NFL divisional round
Best Team — Golden State Warriors, NBA
Best International Athlete — Usain Bolt, Track and Field
Best NFL Player — Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
Best MLB Player — Mike Trout, LA Angels
Best NHL Player — Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins
Best Driver — Lewis Hamilton, Formula One
Best NBA Player — LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers
Best WNBA Player — Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks
Best Fighter — Demetrious Johnson, MMA
Best Male Golfer — Sergio Garcia
Best Female Golfer — Ariya Jutanugarn
Best Male Tennis Player — Roger Federer
Best Female Tennis Player — Serena Williams
Best Male College Athlete — DeShaun Watson, Clemson football
Best Female College Athlete — Kelly Barnhill, Florida softball
Best Male Action Sports Athlete — Mark McMorris, Snowboard
Best Female Action Sports Athlete — Anna Gasser, Snowboard
Best Jockey — John Velasquez
Best Male Athlete With a Disability — Steve Serio, Wheelchair Basketball
Best Female Athlete With a Disability — Becca Meyers, Swimming
Best Bowler — Jason Belmonte
Best MLS Player — David Villa, New York City FC
Best Male US Olympic Athlete — Michael Phelps, Swimming
Best Female US Olympic Athlete — Simone Biles, Gymnastics
