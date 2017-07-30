Run, Doctor, Run: Two Indians complete one of the toughest bicycle ultra marathons RAAM

The amazing race: Samarth is the only Indian to have completed the RAAM in his maiden attempt. The amazing race: Samarth is the only Indian to have completed the RAAM in his maiden attempt.

When Srinivas Gokulnath, 37, from Nashik touched the finishing line at Annapolis on June 25, he became the first Indian to complete the arduous Race Across America (RAAM), one of the toughest ultramarathon bicycle races in the world. The aviation medicine expert with the Indian Army was followed two hours later by another Indian doctor, Amit Govind Samarth, 37, from Nagpur.

Gokulnath clocked 11 days 18 hours and 45 mins, while Samarth clocked 11 days 21 hours 11 minutes to complete the 3,150 miles (5,070 km) race from San Diego to Annapolis. Only 268 people (230 men) have achieved the feat till date. Samarth ran his race on the first attempt.

“I had two dreams in life to be completed before I turned 40. One was to do the Leh-Kanyakumari cycling expedition and the other was RAAM. I did the first one in 2014, setting a national record of 15 days and 14 hours to complete 4,000 km. Next, I attempted RAAM in 2016. But I could complete only 2,460 miles in 10 days before I had to bow out. But I was determined to do it. So, I tried again this year and succeeded,” Gokulnath said.

The expenses involved in the race are in the range of Rs 1 crore. While Samarth’s expedition was funded by friends and sponsors, Gokulnath’s was a completely self-funded one. “I was dreaming about it every second. All my passwords, of e-mail, bank and other accounts had something to do with RAAM. It was all about relentless training, sorting out logistics and working with the crew. My wife Prafulla, a doctor, was with me in the race while our three-year old son Rohan stayed back with relatives,” says Gokulnath.

Samarth is the only Indian to have run both the Iron Man title and RAAM in maiden attempts. He believes it was the excruciating practice along several thousand kilometres from Nagpur to Bangalore and Goa that was the basis of his success.

Samarth’s first tryst with endurance sport was when he earned the title of Vidarbha Shri in a bodybuilding contest during his MBBS days. “I felt concerned about the lack of endurance strength and fitness among Indians,” says the doctor, who has a Master’s in Public Health from the prestigious Johns Hopkins University at Baltimore, US. The RAAM is run in mountainous West Virginia and the deserts of Arizona. “The most gruelling part is the last stretch — the third mountain climbing section of the race in Appalachian ranges, that goes on for 614 km,” says Samarth.

This year, it was particularly hard as temperatures were mostly above 40 degrees, particularly in Arizona, and light reflected from rocks would virtually blind the cyclists. Gokulnath was dehydrated immediately after he began. “It took me three days to fully recover. In the middle of America, between Alamosa and Laveta, I had to fight windy rains that put me back by three hours. And, towards the end, I had to pass through hurricane Cindy. But as I biked along, I kept on getting stronger,” Gokulnath says.

Samarth was plagued by dehydration as well. “My lips dried out and my nose started bleeding. But, my experience with the infamous Nagpur heat helped a lot. The first three days are all about climbing, which is where most participants wear out and leave the race. Then, along the way, one often meets with notorious American rainstorms, particularly in West Virginia,” says Samarth.

Both doctors were ably supported by their crew members, friends and family members who accompanied them in SUVs. “I had my wife Mukul, my mother Vijaya, seven-year old son Ayaan and about 15 others. Without this army of supporters, it is not possible to get anywhere in RAAM ,” says Samarth.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App