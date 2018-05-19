Royal Wedding 2018: David Beckham, Serena Williams attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding

David Beckham and wife Victoria arrive for the Royal Wedding. (Source: Reuters) David Beckham and wife Victoria arrive for the Royal Wedding. (Source: Reuters)

David Beckham and Serena Williams arrived at the Royal Wedding and are among the numerous celebrities in attendance at Windsor Castle. The former footballer walked in hand-in-hand with fashion icon wife Victoria Beckham for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding. Victoria opted for dark colours instead of warm temperatures. She sported a navy cape dress and matching hat while husband wore a grey suit . The couple arrived without children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

This isn’t the first time that one of the most popular couples have attended the royal wedding. They were part of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s big day in 2011.

Last month, Victoria accidentally revealed that she was on the guest list for the big event when chatting to US chat show host James Corden. While promoting her new collection, she was quizzed whether she had received an invite. Clearly not expecting it, she then stuttered: “I, uh, I don’t know.” Upon further pressing, she said, “Yes. England is so excited. It is so great isn’t it? They look so happy.”

Serena, friends’ with Markle, shared a picture with husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Alexis Olympia on Instagram. “So my friend is getting married today, and I’m up super early,” she said. “I’ve known her for so many years, and I’m so happy for her.” For the occasion, Williams confirmed she was wearing a necklace from Bulgari’s heritage collection and a blush pink dress and fascinator.

Also among the attendees were former England rugby players Jonny Wilkinson and Mike Tindall. Wilkinson, former England rugby union star and World Cup winner, was among guests to be invited to the service at St George’s Chapel. Also in attendance was Tindall alongside his pregnant wife Zara, who is the Queen’s grand daughter and London 2012 equestrian medallist.

Prior to the royal wedding, Buckingham Palace confirmed the offical titles conferred to Harry and Markle. In an offical statement released by the Palace, it was stated that the Queen confered a Dukedom on Prince Henry of Wales. His titles will be Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel, the statement read. Henceforth, Prince Harry will be known as His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex, and Markle on marriage will become Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex.

