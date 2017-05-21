Romanian minister defends keeping Enes Kanter at airport

Kanter was detained at Henri Coanda Airport before departing to the United States via London. Kanter was detained at Henri Coanda Airport before departing to the United States via London.

Romania’s foreign minister says his country had no choice in detaining Oklahoma City Thunder center Enes Kanter in the capital’s airport. Teodor Melescanu said Romania could not “proceed otherwise” in comments made to news.ro. He declined to comment further.

Kanter was detained at Henri Coanda Airport on Saturday before departing to the United States via London.

The basketballer, who is Turkish, said in a video Saturday on his Twitter account that the Turkish embassy canceled his passport and that he’d been detained for several hours at a Romanian airport.

Kanter said he believed he was held because of his political views. He has been a critic of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Kanter supports Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen, who opposes Erdogan.

Melescanu spoke Sunday from the summit of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation, taking place in Istanbul.

