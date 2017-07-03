Robby Andrews drops out of bid for world championship standard

Robby Andrews dropped out of the 1,500 meters Sunday in a TrackTown Summer Series event. (Source: File) Robby Andrews dropped out of the 1,500 meters Sunday in a TrackTown Summer Series event. (Source: File)

Robby Andrews dropped out of the 1,500 meters Sunday in a TrackTown Summer Series event, failing in his bid for the world championship standard.

Andrews, who surprised Olympic gold medalist Matthew Centrowitz last weekend with a victory at the U.S. track and field championships, needs to run the event in 3 minutes, 36 seconds, for the standard needed to compete at the world championships in London next month.

Olympian Lopez Lomong paced the group through the first 1,200 to assure a fast race, but Andrews dropped out on the final lap.

“I just didn’t have it in my legs today,” said Andrews, who will have another chance at the mark when the Summer Series goes to New York on Thursday.

The 1,500 was the highlight of the fan-friendly meet at Mount Hood Community College just east of Portland, the second stop in the series. Olympian Ben Blankenship won in 3:37.43.

The TrackTown Summer Series is a team event designed to rekindle U.S. interest in track and field. It expanded to three cities after its debut in Eugene last year.

The series aims to give up-and-coming American track and field athletes greater exposure _ and the chance for prize money _ on home soil. The sport’s elite athletes typically compete overseas during the summer.

The four Summer Series teams include the New York Empire, the San Francisco Surge, the Portland Pulse and Philadelphia Force. The Surge took the lead with 90 points at the first stop at Stanford, California, this past Thursday, while the Empire won Sunday with 86 points.

U.S. record-holder Phyllis Francis won the 400 in 50.65, representing the Force.

Drew Windle, who earned a spot on the U.S. team for the world championships, won the 800 in 1:46.21, competing for the Portland Pulse.

“I think it’s important to reevaluate my goals and get my mind in the right place going into worlds,” he said of staying stateside after nationals.

Michelle Carter, the 2016 Olympic shot put gold medalist, was part of the Philadelphia team that won the mixed-team shot put relay.

Other winners included Barbara Pierre, who won the women’s 100 meters for the Surge in 11.14, and Michael Rodgers, who won on the men’s side in 10.16 for the Empire. Stephanie Garcia, who normally competes in the steeplechase, won the 3,000 in 9:01.05 for the Empire.

