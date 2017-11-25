Top Stories

Ritu Phogat wins silver in U-23 Senior World Wrestling Championship

Ritu had won the National championship in Indore this month. She also won a bronze medal at the Asian Championships in May this year.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: November 25, 2017 12:13 pm
Ritu Phogat, Ritu phogat win, Senior World Wrestling Championship, Jiang Zhu Ritu Phogat (48kg) clinched a silver medal in the Under-23 Senior World Wrestling Championship at Poland. (Source: File)
Top News

India wrestler Ritu Phogat (48kg) clinched a silver medal in the Under-23 Senior World Wrestling Championship at Poland. The 23-year-old, who had won the gold medal at the Commonwealth Wrestling Championship last year, lost against Turkish Wrestler Demirhan in the gold medal bout to settle for a silver.

In the quarterfinal, Ritu defeated Bulgarian Wrestler Selishka 4-2 points before defeating Chinese Wrestler Jiang Zhu 4-3 points in the semifinal.

Ritu had won the National championship in Indore this month. She also won a bronze medal at the Asian Championships in May this year.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read

    Best of Express

    Sushil is a great wrestler. Why should I fight him? There’s no fear, just respect 
    indian super league 2017 schedule

    indian super league 2017 points table