Ritu Phogat wins Bronze medal at Asian Wrestling Championships

Ritu Phogat got the easy way out as her Chinese competitor gave her a walkover in the bronze medal match.

Published:May 12, 2017 6:50 pm
Ritu Phogat won the 48kg bronze medal at Asian Wrestling Championships.

Ritu Phogat has assured India of first medal at the Asian Wrestling Championships after bagging the bronze medal in the 48kg category in women’s wrestling. Phogat’s opponent – China’s Yanan Sun – gave her a walkover in the medal contest after coming through the repechage.

In the repechage round, Sun had beaten Irina Borissova of Kazakhstan by technical superiority of 10-0. Phogat, on the other hand, lost to Yui Sasaki of Japan in the semifinal to bow out of contention of the gold medal match. The gold medal match will now be contested between Sasaki and Sonhyang Kim of People’s Republic of Korea.

Two other Indian female grapplers – Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik are in contention for medals. Both of them will vie for the yellow metal, though, with Vinesh competing in 55kg category and Sakshi in 60kg category.

