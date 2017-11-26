Top Stories

Rio Olympic velodrome hit by fire for second time in a year

The track and roof of the USD 45 million cycling venue, which is being operated by the federal sports ministry, was damaged by fire on July 30.

By: AP | Rio De Janiero | Updated: November 26, 2017 7:27 pm
Rio Olympics, Rio de Janiero, olympics, Rio Olympic velodrome The fire has damaged the velodrome built for Rio de Janeiro Olympics for the second time this year. (Source: File)
Top News

For the second time this year, fire has damaged the velodrome built for last year’s Rio de Janeiro Olympics. There were no reports of injuries. Images from local media showed firefighters early Sunday extinguishing flames from the building’s rooftop. There was no immediate word on the cause, or extent of the damage.

The track and roof of the $45 million cycling venue, which is being operated by the federal sports ministry, was damaged by fire on July 30. That blaze was caused by a small, hot-air balloon, also known as a lantern.

Many of Rio’s sports venues are boarded up or struggling to find a use 15 months after the games ended. Brazil officially spent $13 billion to organize the Olympics, with some putting the figure at $20 billion.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read

    Best of Express

    Sushil is a great wrestler. Why should I fight him? There’s no fear, just respect 
    indian super league 2017 schedule

    indian super league 2017 points table