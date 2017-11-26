Rio Olympic velodrome hit by fire for second time in a year

The fire has damaged the velodrome built for Rio de Janeiro Olympics for the second time this year. (Source: File) The fire has damaged the velodrome built for Rio de Janeiro Olympics for the second time this year. (Source: File)

For the second time this year, fire has damaged the velodrome built for last year’s Rio de Janeiro Olympics. There were no reports of injuries. Images from local media showed firefighters early Sunday extinguishing flames from the building’s rooftop. There was no immediate word on the cause, or extent of the damage.

The track and roof of the $45 million cycling venue, which is being operated by the federal sports ministry, was damaged by fire on July 30. That blaze was caused by a small, hot-air balloon, also known as a lantern.

Many of Rio’s sports venues are boarded up or struggling to find a use 15 months after the games ended. Brazil officially spent $13 billion to organize the Olympics, with some putting the figure at $20 billion.

