Revamped Khelo India project gets Rs 1,756 crore

The government has approved a total budget of Rs 1,756 crore for the next three years for the revamped version of its Khelo India initiative, sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said on Wednesday. Under the ambitious programme, the government hopes to identify 1,000 youngsters and provide them a financial support of Rs 5 lakh per year for eight consecutive years.

In a release, the government said 20 universities across the country would be nominated as hubs of sporting excellence, which would help the athletes pursue education and competitive sports simultaneously.

The programme also aims to cover about 20 crore children in the age group of 10 to 18. Rathore called it a ‘physical fitness drive’ and said they would support them suitably to achieve the target.

The Khelo India programme was launched by the ministry last year by merging three schemes – Rajiv Gandhi Khel Abhiyan, Urban Sports Infrastructure Scheme and National Sports Talent Search Programme. “A holistic approach has to be taken and there will be a seamless network which will enable a pathway from schools to Olympics,” Rathore said after a cabinet meeting.

“In the age group of 10 to 18, health and education will be mapped and schools will be graded. Sports facilities will also be mapped with geographical location. Sports and education will be mixed.”

Rathore, who is the first athlete to became India’s sports minister, said very soon, sports-specific mobile apps, equipped with relevant information, will be launched. “The apps will have tips for athletes and information of Indian and international athletes,” he said.

In a release, the ministry added the programme will engage the youth living in disturned and deprived regions of the country to ‘wean them away from unproductive and disruptive activities and mainstream them in the nation-building process’.

It will also include the use of the National Sports Talent Search portal for talent identification; interactive website for indigenous sports and a Games Information System for locating and using infrastructure.

Rathore, the winner of the silver medal at the 2004 Athens Olympic Games said under the scheme, efforts will be made to upgrade and educate coaches at the community level.

Asked about the impending Sports Code and efforts to bring sports in the Concurrent list, Rathore said he was taking a “step by step” approach.

Responding to a query if he was satisfied with the standard of coaching in India, he remarked, “best is required, good is not enough.”

