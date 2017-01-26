Republic Day: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar lead sportspersons in extending wishes

IPL chief Rajeev Shukla, Virat Kohli and Mohammad Shami in Republic Day celebrations in Kanpur. (Source: ANI) IPL chief Rajeev Shukla, Virat Kohli and Mohammad Shami in Republic Day celebrations in Kanpur. (Source: ANI)

On India’s 68th Republic Day celebrations, sportspersons from many categories extended their wishes to Indian citizens on the day the written Constitution was accepted and the country became an independent republic. This year, India celebrates 68 years of being a republic.

The Constitution of India was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949 and came into effect on January 26, 1950. 26 January was chosen to be observed as the Republic day because it was on this day in 1930 when the Indian National Congress declared Purna Swaraj or Indian independence from the British regime. Also, India has the longest written Constitution in the world, with 448 articles in 22 Parts, 12 Schedules and 97 Amendments.

On this Republic Day, with a parade at India Gate in the capital, rich culture and heritage of the country is shown off and celebrated. Today, a contingent of 179 UAE soldiers will be part of the Republic Day parade.

The congratulatory and patriotic messages were shared on social media led by Virat Kohli who wrote in complete Hindi, “Gantantra Diwas ki sabhi deshwasiyo’n ko bohat bohat shubhkaamnayein. Humara Tiranga humesha lehrata rahe, Jai Hind! (Happy Republic Day to all the Indian citizens. May our national flag keep fluttering. Jai Hind!”

Gantantra Diwas ki sabhi deshwasiyo’n ko bohat bohat shubhkaamnayein. Humara Tiranga humesha lehrata rahe, Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/UCpU8vjMaF — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 26, 2017

Every #RepublicDay it’s our responsibility to emerge stronger, better & more progressive as a nation. Do your bit. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/hcAO4EvBGn — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 26, 2017

Love every Indian, Respect every Indian. Happy Republic Day 2017 #HappyRepublicDay #JaiHind — Mary Kom (@MangteC) 26 January 2017

Happy Republic Day🇮🇳#proud to be an Indian #Jai Hind # — Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) 26 January 2017

Respect our National Flag not only today but everyday.Request you to not throw away the flags anywhere after celebrations#HappyRepublicDay pic.twitter.com/YRqiNUQCHv — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 26 January 2017

Freedom in Mind,Faith in Words,Memories in our Souls,Pride in our Heart,lets salute the nation on REPUBLIC DAY🙏 #Happy Republic Day #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/rdITu6O58V — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 26 January 2017

Long Live the Republic ….🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) 26 January 2017

Happy Republic day 🇮🇳❤ pic.twitter.com/BnTxpz4PEl — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 26 January 2017

Makes me PROUD when the world is acknowledging our potential & saluting us. Wish my fellow countrymen a very #HappyRepublicDay 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/eGqF4RbDyK — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) 26 January 2017

Happy republic day to all of my Indian friends 🇮🇳 — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) 26 January 2017

गणतंत्र दिवस की बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। Saluting our unsung heroes

Happy #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/hh7HzEmJXv — Shiva Thapa (@shivathapa) 26 January 2017

A proud Indian wishing ever fellow Indian a very #HappyRepublicDay — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) 26 January 2017

Kohli, Mohammad Shami and IPL chief Rajiv Shukla were part of the Republic Day celebrations in Kanpur where India are stationed for the first T20I against England later on Sunday.

