Menu

Republic Day: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar lead sportspersons in extending wishes

As India celebrated their 68th Republic Day, sportspersons from all walks of life extended their wishes to fellow Indian citizens.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:January 26, 2017 12:11 pm
republic day, republic day india, republic day wishes, republic day twitter, republic day sports, republic day sportspersons, republic day cricketers, republic day virat kohli, republic day sachin tendulkar, cricket news, sports news IPL chief Rajeev Shukla, Virat Kohli and Mohammad Shami in Republic Day celebrations in Kanpur. (Source: ANI)

On India’s 68th Republic Day celebrations, sportspersons from many categories extended their wishes to Indian citizens on the day the written Constitution was accepted and the country became an independent republic. This year, India celebrates 68 years of being a republic.

The Constitution of India was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949 and came into effect on January 26, 1950. 26 January was chosen to be observed as the Republic day because it was on this day in 1930 when the Indian National Congress declared Purna Swaraj or Indian independence from the British regime. Also, India has the longest written Constitution in the world, with 448 articles in 22 Parts, 12 Schedules and 97 Amendments.

On this Republic Day, with a parade at India Gate in the capital, rich culture and heritage of the country is shown off and celebrated. Today, a contingent of 179 UAE soldiers will be part of the Republic Day parade.

The congratulatory and patriotic messages were shared on social media led by Virat Kohli who wrote in complete Hindi, “Gantantra Diwas ki sabhi deshwasiyo’n ko bohat bohat shubhkaamnayein. Humara Tiranga humesha lehrata rahe, Jai Hind! (Happy Republic Day to all the Indian citizens. May our national flag keep fluttering. Jai Hind!”

Kohli, Mohammad Shami and IPL chief Rajiv Shukla were part of the Republic Day celebrations in Kanpur where India are stationed for the first T20I against England later on Sunday.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Best of Express

I just played my game, and I didn’t know when I finished with a hundred 