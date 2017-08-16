Latest news
  • Reliance Foundation Youth Sports committed to transform India into multi sports nation, says Nita Ambani

Reliance Foundation Youth Sports committed to transform India into multi sports nation, says Nita Ambani

Launching the second edition of RFYS's national football competition in Kochi, she said her aim was to create a unified sports structure through the Foundation and have a holistic plan for all major Olympic sports.

By: PTI | Published:August 16, 2017 6:44 pm
Kshitij Kumar Singh, delhi, NEC Nijmegen, dutch club, kshitij U-15, football, sports news, indian express Nita Ambani with football players at the Reliance Foundation Youth Sports.
Top News

Reliance Foundation Youth Sports’ (RFYS) is committed to transform India into a multi-sports nation in the not too distant future, its chairperson Nita Ambani said here today.

Launching the second edition of RFYS’s national football competition here, she said her aim was to create a unified sports structure through the Foundation and have a holistic plan for all major Olympic sports.

“Reliance Foundation Youth Sports was set up to realise the dream of making India a multi-sport nation. It is a unifying structure of school and college competition. We would like to provide viable sports career opportunities for the youth of our country,” Nita Ambani said.

She said the RFYS in its first year itself had reached out to two million children and for the next year its goal was to reach out to four million children in the country.

“Last year we reached out to 1,900 educational institutions. Our aim is to reach out to 3,000 institutions this year. That means more children will be playing sports,”

Nita Ambani, who is also a member of the International Olympic Committee, said.

She said this year itself the foundation is expanding from football to athletics in eight cities, including Delhi, Chandigarh, Mumbai and Bangaluru.

“Kerala is also part of our athletics plan. We will be covering football and athletics in Kerala also,” she said in response to a question from reporters.

She said RFYS would like to provide viable sports career opportunities for the youth of the country.

She described Kerala as a “wonderful place” to kickstart the Reliance Foundation Youth Sports’ national football competition.

“I am always being so overwhelmed by the love, the support and the passion the Kerala has for this beautiful game of football,” she said.

Ajith Sivan, a 20-year-old student from Kochi, was inducted into the Kerala Blasters team for the upcoming ISL at the launch of the football competition.

“Ajith showcased his skills in the RFYS tournament last year. He proved to be so good and promising that the Blasters have already picked him up,” Nita Ambani said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 15, 201721:00 IST
The Arena, Ahmedabad
<!-- Match 29 -->
27
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 29
FT
24
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Bengaluru Bulls (27-24)
Aug 16, 201720:00 IST
The Arena, Ahmedabad
<!-- Match 30 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 30
Aug 16, 201721:00 IST
The Arena, Ahmedabad
<!-- Match 31 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 31

Barcelona can cope without Neymar 