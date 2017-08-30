Reliance Foundation awarded Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar

Nita Ambani received the Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar on behalf of the Reliance Foundation from President Ram Nath Kovind . (Source: PTI) Nita Ambani received the Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar on behalf of the Reliance Foundation from President Ram Nath Kovind . (Source: PTI)

The Reliance Foundation was rewarded with the prestigious Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Award at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Tuesday. Chairperson of the foundation, Nita Ambani collected the award from President Ram Nath Kovind in a glittering ceremony in New Delhi. For its contribution to the promotion of sports, the award went to Reliance Foundation.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) also received the Rashtriya Khel Protsahana Purushkar this year for its ‘Identification and Nurturing of Budding and Young Talent’ (IDCO) program.

It may be recalled here that Reliance Foundation has backed the ISL, among its host of other initiatives. Earlier, Nita Ambani had spoken about the ISL and said that it has rekindled India’s love for football.

In an interview with ET sport, she had said, “ISL was launched to rekindle India’s love for the Beautiful Game. The first three seasons have established football as the common language, provided an international platform for our footballers to perform, and brought global attention to India. We’re committed to make India a footballing nation.

Commenting on the India hosting the under-17 world cup she said, “The timing is perfect for India to host it. The world is keenly watching us and they all want India to succeed. India’s improved Fifa ranking and ISL’s high impact has contributed to a positive Indian football story. The World Cup will give a huge boost to grassroots football.”

