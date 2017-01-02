Regional sports centre would be opened in Telangana: Sports Minister Vijay Goel

The Union minister was responding to a request made by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for setting up of regional sports centre, for which the land is allotted by the state. (Source: file) The Union minister was responding to a request made by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for setting up of regional sports centre, for which the land is allotted by the state. (Source: file)

Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel today assured that a regional sports centre would be opened in Telangana.

The Union minister was responding to a request made by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for setting up of regional sports centre, for which the land is allotted by the state.

Goel, who came on a state visit, met the Chief Minister in Pragathi Bhavan here.

The Union Minister assured that the centre would cooperate with the state for the development of sports activities.

Meanwhile, Goel said he would be visiting the historic and ancient Warangal city tomorrow and would also visit the tourism spot at Laknavaram.

The Union Minister, who has also evinced keen interest on the 2BHK house scheme of the Telangana government will visit the 2BHK Homes in Eravelli and Narasampet, a release from Chief Minister’s Office said.