Recover prize money from tainted sportspersons, says All India Council of Sports president Vijay Malhotra

President of All India Council of Sports Vijay Kumar Malhotra said on Thursday that the Sports Ministry should ensure adequate measures to recover the prize money from dope tainted sportspersons.

Malhotra was quoted by PTI as saying, “The Sports Ministry should ensure adequate clauses for full recovery of prize money from the tainted sportspersons in proposed legislation to criminalise doping. The Employers of sportspersons should also be approached with proper guidelines to take punitive action against such tainted sportspersons.”

He further added that the reason behind so many dope cases in India are the general medicines and supplements consumed by sportspersons. “There are many Allopathic, Ayurvedic & Sidha medicines and health supplements available in the market but there is no standardisation of items or recognised standard stores available in India, where one can buy secure consumables which do not contain prohibited substances,” he said.

“There is also a need to educate sportspersons regularly and spread awareness about the medicines and food/health supplements which contains the prohibited substances, through advertisements in newspapers, TV channels, social media, etc.”

Taking up the issue with the Human Resource Development Ministry, Malhotra said, “I have also taken up the matter with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to regulate the medicines & food supplements being sold in the market and frame standard for all allopathic, Ayurvedic, Sidha medicines & food/health supplements and issue certification to such items which do not contain prohibited substances.”

