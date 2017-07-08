Raninder Singh re-elected National Rifle Association of India president

Raninder singh (left) is the son of Capt. Amarinder Singh. (File photo by Jasbir Malhi) Raninder singh (left) is the son of Capt. Amarinder Singh. (File photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Raninder Singh was on Saturday re-elected as the president of National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) for another four year period. The elections were conducted at the PCA stadium premises in Mohali where Raninder defeated Shyam Singh Yadav, president of Uttar Pradesh Rifle Association, by an overwhelming 89-1 margin. Raninder is the son of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

In his vote of thanks, Raninder expressed his personal intention and goal to work out the matter of 18 per cent Goods and Service Tax (GST) on duty-free imports which could have an adverse impact on shooting as a sport in the country. The equipment was previously part of the customs duty free list which helped the shooters in bringing in guns and accessories into the country.

He assured that he will personally take up the matter with the Ministry of Finance, via the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs. “The NRAI expects an early resolution to the issue and will do all in its power to ensure that the athletes and the sport are not affected,” he said.

Among other inclusions in the NRAI body are: DV Seetharama Rao, who has been unanimously re-elected as secretary general for a second term, while Karan Kumar has been elected as treasurer for the organisation.

Besides these regular faces, a new face has also been introduced into the NRAI. K N Singh Deo, MP from Odisha, has been unanimously elected as senior vice president.

The members for the posts of senior vice president, secretary general, joint secretary generals, treasurer and members of Governing body of NRAI were also elected unanimously. The organisation went to polls to elect for the posts of president, vice presidents (8) and honourary secretaries (6).

