Randy Orton eliminates Roman Reigns, wins Royal Rumble

Randy Orton was the last man standing as the Royal Rumble came to an end on Monday. Orton was the last man standing after 30 entrants came and strutted their stuff on the biggest stage of the WWE. The entrants included the likes of Brock Lesnar, the Undertaker, Goldberg, Roman Reigns and so on.

The event started with the fight for the WWE Championship title between John Cena and AJ Styles. It turned to be an epic encounter and ended with Cena lifting the title for the 15th time. This means he has now equaled Ric Flair’s record for the most titles.

Big Cass was the first man to enter the ring and he was joined by Chris Jericho at number two. The two battled it out for some time before they were joined by number three entrant Kalisto. He was making his Royal Rumble debut and the trio were soon joined by Mojo Rawley. It was only after Mark Henry entered the fray that the first elimination happened and the man to leave the ring was jack Gallagher, who entered the ring before Henry and was seen off by the latter.

Braun Strowman then eliminated Big Cass. Only Henry and Strowman remained in the ring. They both exchange punches for a while before Strowman incredibly threw Henry over the ropes and thus eliminated the strongest man on earth.

Sami Zayn was the next man to enter the ring and he was followed by the Big Show. Strowman was on a roll by then and he ensured that the Big Show’s stay in the ring is short-lived. Tye Dillinger then entered the ring and both of them tried to eliminate Braun Strowman. It was an unsuccessful attempt and the latter then went on to eliminate James Ellsworth.

Barron Corbin came into the ring with Strowman still standing strong. Corbin and Zayn combined their strengths and finally, Strowman was eliminated. The Miz came into the ring next followed by Sheamus on number 16. he started dominating everyone in the ring. It was not until after number 22 Apollo Crews came into the ring that some one got eliminated and there were quite a few eliminations at that. Sheamus tagged with Cesaro and sent the New Day tag team out. Sheamus then tried to eliminate Cesaro but was then attacked from behind by Jericho. He then eliminated both Sheamus and Cesaro. It was after this that Randy Orton came in at number 23. Luke Harper also entered the fray, thus completing the fading Wyatt family with Bray Wyatt already in the ring. He was followed by Brock Lesnar who came and got everyone in the ring on their backs.

Lesnar towered over everyone in the ring until the entry of Goldberg. Goldberg ensured that Lesnar gets eliminated. He himself then met his match when the Undertaker entered the ring. Goldberg eliminated Luke Harper and Rusev but the Undertaker got Godlberg out of the ring. The last man to enter the ring was Roman Reigns. In the battle that esued, Undertaker eliminated The Miz and Sami Zayn. But Roman Reigns incredibly eliminated the Undertaker. He, Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton were the only ones remaining in the ring. Orton eliminated Wyatt and then did an RKO on Roman Reigns to win the Royal Rumble.

