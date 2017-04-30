Latest News

Ramavtar Singh Jakhar takes over as Volleyball Federation of India secretary-general

Ramavtar Singh Jakhar has taken over as Secretary General after the Delhi High Court permitted release of results of the elections.

Published:April 30, 2017 6:46 pm
Ramavtar Singh Jakhar has taken over as Secretary General of Volleyball Federation of India.

Ramavtar Singh Jakhar has taken over as Secretary General of Volleyball Federation of India after the Delhi High Court permitted release of results of the elections held in April 2016.

He took charge at the VFI office in Chennai on Saturday, a press note said.

It said the Delhi High Court had permitted release of the April 11 2016 election results to all office-bearers of the VFI, except the President’s post.

While Rajkumar was elected executive vice-president, Shekar Bose was elected the treasurer.

The Delhi High Court in its April 27, 2017 order said VFI’s election results could be declared by the returning officer – Justice Rajeswaran, a retired Madras High Court Judge.

The press note also referred to the order of the Arbitrator (retired Justice K Chandru) on October 3, 2016, which had said that Chaudhary Avadhesh Kumar, who heads one faction of VFI, cannot conduct any tournament, meetings or make public announcements regarding the VFI.

The Madras High Court subsequently confirmed this in an order on April 6, 2017.

The press note said that apart from the executive vice-president, secretary-general and treasurer, nine vice-presidents, two associate secretaries and seven joint secretaries were elected.

The VFI had been provisionally suspended from the world body (FIVB) in December 2016 following infighting between the president Avadesh Kumar and Jakhar.

