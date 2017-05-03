Rally driver Gaurav Gill nominated for Arjuna Award

Gaurav Gill is the reigning APRC champion and won the trophy for the first time in 2013. (Source: File) Gaurav Gill is the reigning APRC champion and won the trophy for the first time in 2013. (Source: File)

Two-time Asia Pacific Rally champion, Gaurav Gill, is hoping to become the first Arjuna awardee from Indian motorsports after the FMSCI recommended him for the sporting honour for the second time in three years.

“Yes, we have recommended him for the honour. He deserves the award and hopefully he will get it this time,” FMSCI president Akbar Ebrahim confirmed to PTI.

Gill, who won the series opener in New Zealand last week, is the reigning APRC champion and won the trophy for the first time in 2013.

Performances of last four years will be taken into consideration before the recipients of the coveted award are picked by the Sports Ministry appointed committee.

