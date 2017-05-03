Latest News

Rally driver Gaurav Gill nominated for Arjuna Award

Gaurav Gill is hoping to become the first Arjuna awardee from motorsports after FMSCI recommended him for the second time in three years.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:May 3, 2017 8:57 pm
Gaurav Gill, Gaurav Gill MRF Tyres, MRF Gaurav Gill, Gaurav Gill news, FIA Asia Pacific Rally Championship, sports news, sports, Indian Express Gaurav Gill is the reigning APRC champion and won the trophy for the first time in 2013. (Source: File)

Two-time Asia Pacific Rally champion, Gaurav Gill, is hoping to become the first Arjuna awardee from Indian motorsports after the FMSCI recommended him for the sporting honour for the second time in three years.

“Yes, we have recommended him for the honour. He deserves the award and hopefully he will get it this time,” FMSCI president Akbar Ebrahim confirmed to PTI.

Gill, who won the series opener in New Zealand last week, is the reigning APRC champion and won the trophy for the first time in 2013.

Performances of last four years will be taken into consideration before the recipients of the coveted award are picked by the Sports Ministry appointed committee.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

I think it wasn’t a great start by our bowlers and obviously we didn’t pick much wickets in the middle overs 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

41st T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 3, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

42nd T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 4, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Gujarat Lions

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

43rd T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 5, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

44th T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 6, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

45th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 6, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Mumbai Indians

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi