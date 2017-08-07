Latest News

Raksha Bandhan 2017: From Virat Kohli to Sakshi Malik, sportstars send in their wishes

Raksha Bandhan is one of the major festivals celebrated across the India where sisters tie a thread (Rakhi) on their brother’s hand and pray for a good future to him and the brother takes an oath to protect her. Herein we present to you with some of the wishes from the sports fraternity.

Virat Kohli, who is on a tour to Sri Lanka, sent his wishes through social media.
The auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan is here and sports stars are celebrating the day with their brothers and sisters. While some celebrated by tying the sacred thread on their wrist, those away from home sent out their wishes to their loved ones. Several cricketers posted their greetings on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the festival seemed a like a grand affair at the residence of Sakshi Malik and Smriti Mandhana among others.

