Raksha Bandhan 2017: From Virat Kohli to Sakshi Malik, sportstars send in their wishes

The auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan is here and sports stars are celebrating the day with their brothers and sisters. While some celebrated by tying the sacred thread on their wrist, those away from home sent out their wishes to their loved ones. Several cricketers posted their greetings on Twitter.

Raksha Bandhan is one of the major festivals celebrated across the India where sisters tie a thread (Rakhi) on their brother’s hand and prays for a good future to him and the brother takes an oath to protect her. Herein we present to you with some of the wishes from the sports fraternity:

Got time to celebrate #RakshaBandhan with family before world championship pic.twitter.com/ovmOZ3rauY — Sakshi Malik (@SakshiMalik) 5 August 2017

It is a day when sisters tie ‘rakhis’ as a token of their love around their brothers’ wrists. Here’s wishing everyone happy #RakshaBandhan! pic.twitter.com/8OQC8dwKUV — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) 7 August 2017

Happy Rakshabandhan to best brother in the world. 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/9D7AcEF5Bh — Smriti Mandhana (@mandhana_smriti) 7 August 2017

Treat every woman the way you would want your sister to be treated. #RakshaBandhan greetings to all. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 7 August 2017

Happy Rakshabandhan to everyone. Protect and take care of your sisters under all circumstances. Have a great day!! pic.twitter.com/eXmkyTm9DK — ajinkyarahane88 (@ajinkyarahane88) August 7, 2017

Happy rakhi to everyone and thanks to the best big sister in the world for all the love and care I can ask for! #sisterlove pic.twitter.com/sC0zCC9ZzF — Somdev Devvarman (@SomdevD) August 7, 2017

Love of a sister, support of a friend or partners in crime, you have always been there! Love you my sister ❤ #sisterlove #HappyRakshaBandhan pic.twitter.com/GEpINJ0eeD — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) August 7, 2017

Meanwhile, the festival seemed a like a grand affair at the residence of Sakshi Malik and Smriti Mandhana among others.

