Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore will add immense value to the development of sports, says NRAI chief

National Rifle Association of India President Raninder Singh on Sunday welcomed the newly appointed Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore in place of Vijay Goel and said that he would add immense value to the development and growth of sports.

Raninder congratulated the 2004 Athens Games medallist Rathore and said, “I want to lead the federation and the entire shooting fraternity in congratulating Shri Rathore on his appointment. He has been one of the most distinguished members of the shooting family for years and his stellar achievements speak for themselves.”

“His work in the Union Council of Ministers had already come in for a lot of praise and we strongly believe that knowing first-hand the challenges faced by sports and sportspersons in this country, he would add immense value to the development and growth of sports. We wish him all the very best in his new responsibility.”

Rathore is India’s first ever individual silver medal winner at the Olympic Games. He stood on the podium after finishing second in the men’s double trap at the 2004 Athens Games. A year before creating Olympic history, Rathore won silver at the 2003 World Championships in Sydney. He joined BJP after taking premature retirement from the Indian Army in 2013. He was sworn in as minister of state for information and broadcasting under Narendra Modi in 2014.

