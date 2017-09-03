Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore knows what it takes to win medals at the highest level, says Milkha Singh

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Milkha Singh Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Milkha Singh

Flying sikh Milkha Singh hails Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore’s appointment as the new Sports Minister on Sunday saying that the Athens Olympics silver medallist’s appointment can get better results for the country as he knows what it takes to win medals at the highest level.

Rathore is India’s first ever individual silver medal winner at the Olympic Games. He stood on the podium after finishing second in the men’s double trap at the 2004 Athens Games. A year before creating Olympic history, Rathore won silver at the 2003 World Championships in Sydney. Milkha said in an interview to PTI, “Having Rathore at the helm means one can expect better results. He knows inside out and what it takes to win medals at the highest level.”

“I had been demanding for the past over two years that Rathore should be made the sports minister. Recently, I had a chance to meet BJP chief Amit Shah over dinner and I told him that Rathore was the most deserving person to be given the job. Mr Shah had then told me that he will definitely look into it,” the 85-year-old said.

“I am very happy that Rathore has been given the sports portfolio,” he said.

Rathore joined BJP after taking premature retirement from the Indian Army in 2013. He was sworn in as minister of state for information and broadcasting under Narendra Modi in 2014.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd