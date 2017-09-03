Only in Express
  • Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore appointed Sports Minister: Sportspersons hail Olympian’s nomination

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore appointed Sports Minister: Sportspersons hail Olympian’s nomination

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore was appointed as the new Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports in a major cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP. The 47-year-old Rathore was till now serving as minister of state for information & broadcasting.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:September 3, 2017 4:18 pm
rajyavardhan singh rathore, vijay goel, cabinet reshuffle, rathore sports minister, india sports minister, sports news, india news, politics, indian express Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore was appointed as the Sports Minister on Sunday. (Source: PTI)
Related News

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore was on Sunday appointed as the country’s Youth Affairs and Sports Minister in place of Vijay Goel who has been made the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs. The 47-year-old Rathore was up until now serving as the Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting.

The changes have been made in a major cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it sees Rathore replace a pro-active Goel who had started off with controversies but since had been applauded by people and sportspersons alike.

Rathore’s appointment can be hailed as a no-brainer for the government considering his Olympic silver medal at the 2004 Games. Colonel Rathore stepped into the shooting range in the mid 1990s and in 2004 he won the silver medal at Athens in the men’s double trap event. It made him the first to win an individual silver medal for the country in the Summer Games. A year prior, he had won a silver medal at the World Championships in Sydney.

After his premature retirement from the Indian army, Rathore joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2013 and was sworn in as minister of state for information & broadcasting when the Modi government came to power in May, 2014. His appointment, and change in portfolio, has been hailed by former sportspersons.

Following the appointment, Rathore said, “My gratitude to PM (Modi) for reposing faith in me and giving me a very important ministry. Appeal to all sports federations, let’s keep sportsmen as most important people, everything else will fall into place later.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. A
    Arm
    Sep 3, 2017 at 4:48 pm
    What happened to "Minister of State for Information Broadcasting" with wrong people were being put on the job. Same is going to continue in the future.
    Reply
Most Read
Live Cricket Scores & Results

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Sep 02, 201721:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
26
Zone B - Match 58
FT
26
Match Tied
Sep 03, 201720:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
VS
Zone A - Match 59
Sep 03, 201721:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
VS
Zone B - Match 60

Foreign coach in India... before you finish your contract, you will be fired 