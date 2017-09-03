Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore appointed Sports Minister: Sportspersons hail Olympian’s nomination

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore was appointed as the Sports Minister on Sunday. (Source: PTI) Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore was appointed as the Sports Minister on Sunday. (Source: PTI)

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore was on Sunday appointed as the country’s Youth Affairs and Sports Minister in place of Vijay Goel who has been made the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs. The 47-year-old Rathore was up until now serving as the Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting.

The changes have been made in a major cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it sees Rathore replace a pro-active Goel who had started off with controversies but since had been applauded by people and sportspersons alike.

Rathore’s appointment can be hailed as a no-brainer for the government considering his Olympic silver medal at the 2004 Games. Colonel Rathore stepped into the shooting range in the mid 1990s and in 2004 he won the silver medal at Athens in the men’s double trap event. It made him the first to win an individual silver medal for the country in the Summer Games. A year prior, he had won a silver medal at the World Championships in Sydney.

After his premature retirement from the Indian army, Rathore joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2013 and was sworn in as minister of state for information & broadcasting when the Modi government came to power in May, 2014. His appointment, and change in portfolio, has been hailed by former sportspersons.

Delighted to see @Ra_THORe is the new sports minister . All the very very best ! — Abhinav Bindra (@Abhinav_Bindra) September 3, 2017

Meet India's new sports minister @Ra_THORe, an Olympic athlete and silver medalist! Congratulations! @IndianOlympians @worldolympians — Shiva Keshavan (@100thofasec) September 3, 2017

Congratulations @Ra_THORe we are so grateful to have you 🙏🏻 we know sport will further benefit from your strong leadership!! http://t.co/onhLeEbyJy — Indian Olympians (@IndianOlympians) September 3, 2017

#cabinetreshuffle two appointments i m really excited about…😀😀

1. @Ra_THORe as our Sports Minister

2. @nsitharaman as our Defence Minister — Heena SIDHU (@HeenaSidhu10) September 3, 2017

An inspirational Olympic medal winner as our new Sports Minister. Good times ahead for Indian sport. Congratulations @Ra_THORe — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) September 3, 2017

I wish to congratulate @Ra_THORe on your new new role and I wish you every success in your new duties.#CabinetReshuffle — Mary Kom (@MangteC) September 3, 2017

Following the appointment, Rathore said, “My gratitude to PM (Modi) for reposing faith in me and giving me a very important ministry. Appeal to all sports federations, let’s keep sportsmen as most important people, everything else will fall into place later.”

