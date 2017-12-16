Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore announces partnership with Japanese university

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore announced tie up between Lakshmi Bai University of Physical Education and a Japanese university. (Source: PTI) Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore announced tie up between Lakshmi Bai University of Physical Education and a Japanese university. (Source: PTI)

Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore in New Delhi announced a sports tie-up between Lakshmi Bai University of Physical Education and a Japanese university.

“Talks with Japan about the growth of sports in India is on. Lakshmi Bai University of Physical Education is now partnering with a university in Japan to promote sports,” Rathore said at the commemorative ceremony of the Japan-India sports exchange programme.

Referring to the judo demonstration showcased by Japanese Olympic medallists Masashi Nishiyama and Misato Nakamuro, Rathore expressed his appreciation for the sport and encouraged the young school children, specially girls present at the event, to take it up.

“We saw that Misato Nakamura, who was smaller in size than Masashi Nishiyama, was easily able to fling him. That is the speciality of judo. In judo even those smaller in size or slightly weaker can defeat opponents weighing more than them. Because in this game a player can use the power of his/ her opponent in their own favour,” the minister said.

The Japanese Ambassador to India Kenji Hiramatsu also praised the several programmes conducted by the two countries this year ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“I hope both the India and Japan will continue to have such exchange programmes in future even after the Olympics.”

Masashi Nishiyama, who won a bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics, said judo is a good discipline for self defence.

“Judo is a wonderful way to defend yourself and all the ladies should learn it, good thing that the Indian government is promoting it,” said Nishiyama.

