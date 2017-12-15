R Ashwin questions ‘scary trend of suicide’ over film stars not joining politics

R Ashwin questioned fan loyalty towards stars on his Twitter account. (Express photo by by Ravi Kanojia) R Ashwin questioned fan loyalty towards stars on his Twitter account. (Express photo by by Ravi Kanojia)

R Ashwin has questioned and slammed the trend of fans committing suicide or attempting suicide over their favourite star not entering politics. The India off-spinner made the remarks in response to reports from Paraivattam at Alagapuram in Salem, Tamil Nadu where a 42-year-old fan allegedly attempted suicide due to the delay in Rajinikanth’s decision to enter politics. The fan consumed insecticide at his house on Tuesday.

As per reports, the fan – K Elumalai – was admitted to the government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital where his condition is said to be stable. Aged 42, he was the president of Nattukkoru Nallavan Rajni Rasigar Mandram. He was found unconscious with froth coming out of his mouth at his house on Thursday. He was immediately taken to the hospital.

Speaking about the incident, Ashwin wrote on Twitter, “Suicide because your favourite star doesn’t enter politics??? 😳this Trend is scary to say the least, it’s tough but surely one day all this must come to a halt.” While conversing with another Twitter user, he commented, “the tipping point is so low now a days!”

Suicide because your favourite star doesn't enter politics??? 😳this Trend is scary to say the least, it's tough but surely one day all this must come to a halt. — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) December 15, 2017

Just now heard on Radio, the tipping point is so low now a days! — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) December 15, 2017

Rajinikanth, 67, is currently working on two films – 2.0 by director Shankar and Kaala by Paa Ranjith but has not shed light on his political ambitions – much to the disappointment of the legion of his fans. He is likely to meet thousands of fans in late December with many building up to his political plunge and career. Since former CM J Jayalalithaa’s death and veteran DMK leader M Karunanidhi not active anymore, Tamil Nadu is experiencing a leadership vacuum likely to be filled in by actors.

