Quick singles: In desperate times AB sheds gloves,picks up the ball

Surprise,Surprise!

It was a very interesting session towards the end as AB dropped his keeping gloves and bowled last over before Tea.

In a session which completely belonged to India,Graeme Smith was looking to surprise the opposition when AB de Villiers dropped his keeping gloves and came on to bowl the last over.

Hashim Amla replaced AB behind the stumps as the wicketkeeper marked his run-up,and bowled his gentle seamers. There was nothing threatening in that over,but he did manage to get one to nip in back into the right-hander. Apart from that,it was only a surprise tactic by Smith,who was probably expecting a lapse in concentration from the duo of Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara.

Now even AB has tried his luck,what will skipper Smith do next? Give himself an over or two? He is probably trying everything,and missing his seamer Morkel,who is at a nearby hospital for a scan.

Just like Home

The conditions at the Bullring would have reminded India of home during that second session. The Sun was out,and the South African bowlers toiled,or rather sweated,under it. A very common sight in the sub-continent…but then this was South Africa.

With the guests deciding that they would not be interested by anything that the hosts had to offer,it turned out to be a very one-sided session.

But the hosts did have a couple of things to cheer about,or atleast appeal about. The first one came in the 17th over when Jacques Kallis pitched one up to Vijay. It was a fullish delivery,which was nipping back into the right-hander. The ball hit Vijay’s pads and the South African camp went up in a huge appeal. To Vijay’s relief,the umpire didn’t go with the appeal and thought the ball was probably doing a bit too much and would have missed the leg-stump.

The second one was in the 34th over of the innings. First,Kallis got one to kick off from the good length spot. The delivery didn’t do much damage,but crashed into Pujara’s gloves. Signs of pitch demons!

Second,Kallis finally got value for sweat! He bowled one on Vijay’s pads and the right-hander chased the delivery,going slightly away from his pads,only to edge it to AB behind the stumps.

One wicket,one huge appeal and a major surprise sum up the second session of the day!

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App