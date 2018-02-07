PyeongChang Winter Olympics 2018 has its very own singer; watch video

Olympic media officer’s singing microphone check. (Source: Screengrab) Olympic media officer’s singing microphone check. (Source: Screengrab)

The PyeongChang Winter Olympics, set to begin on February 9, is dominated with the news of a virus attack in the country. With news of norovirus spreading a panic in PyeongChang, which is expected to host the coldest Olympics in decades, here is a video of an Olympic media officer to lift the spirits of the host and participating countries. Making sure the microphone is working properly ahead of Canada’s hockey press conference, this media officer sang the 2012 song by Pink ‘Just Give Me a Reason’. Even though he forgot the lyrics in the end and made up his own, he was greeted by a round of applause in a much-needed cheer at the upcoming Olympics. India will have two participants at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang. Shiva Keshavan will be competing for sixth and last time in the Luge competition while Jagdish Singh will compete in the Men’s 15km freestyle skiing event.

Here is the video of the officer:

#Pyeongchang2018 has its very own crooner: This Olympic media officer’s singing microphone check before @TeamCanada‘s hockey press conference earned him a round of applause. Next stop: @NBCTheVoice? pic.twitter.com/RrLMyor9sU — John Leicester (@johnleicester) 7 February 2018

