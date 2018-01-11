Pyeongchang favourite Mikael Kingsbury sets moguls record

Mikael Kingsbury as dominated the sport in recent years and stretched his World Cup winning run to 12 consecutive titles. (AP Photo) Mikael Kingsbury as dominated the sport in recent years and stretched his World Cup winning run to 12 consecutive titles. (AP Photo)

Olympic moguls favourite Mikael Kingsbury continued his terrific run of form on Wednesday by sealing a record 47th career World Cup title at Deer Valley. A silver medallist four years ago in Sochi, the Canadian has dominated the sport in recent years and stretched his World Cup winning run to 12 consecutive titles.

Wednesday’s win saw him become the all-time leader in moguls skiing victories, surpassing the previous record held by Americans Hannah Kearney and Donna Weinbrecht.

The 25-year-old has won every World Cup event he has entered for almost a year and the last time he failed to secure victory was on Jan. 28 last year when he finished second in Calgary.

“I worked very hard this week to manage my energy and be good today and I was able to ski my best,” Kingsbury said. “It seems it has been that way all season, where I have been able to be clutch at the right moments.”

Kingsbury said it was “unbelievable” to have beat the mark set by Kearney and Weinbrecht.

“These ladies are legends in our sport so to have my name just above them now is a big honour for me,” he added.

With 500 points from victories in all five World Cup events this season, Kingsbury’s nearest rivals in the rankings are Kazakhstan’s Dmitry Reickherd (280) and Australian Matt Graham (220).

The competition continues in Deer Valley on Thursday, with many of the athletes returning for the double moguls event. The Pyeongchang Winter Olympics run from Feb. 9 to 25 in South Korea.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App