PV Sindhu, R Ashwin, Kidambi Srikanth, Mithali Raj bag awards at Indian Sports Honours 2017

The national sports icons and celebrities came together to honour the sports personalities of the country in the inaugural edition of Indian Sports Honours 2017 held in Mumbai. Indian shuttlers Srikanth Kidambi and PV Sindhu were honoured with sportsman and woman of the year respectively for individual sports while in the team sports it was off-spinner R Ashwin in men’s and Mithali Raj in women’s category who bagged the awards.
Tennis player Sania Mirza was awarded Inspirational Honour by the jury, while Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra was honoured with the Transformational Contribution to Sports award.
Indian women’s cricket team ended the World Cup 2017 as runners-up under the captaincy of Mithali Raj. This was the second instance when women’s cricket team went this far in the tournament.
The MD of Star India Sanjay Gupta praised the efforts made by Virat Kohli Foundation and RP-SG to honour sports heroes. “I commend the efforts of Virat Kohli Foundation and RP-SG to honour sports heroes. Star Sports is proud to be a partner in this initiative. Our society values text book learning and qualification-driven education much more than sports. On an average, children in India get to play for only 3 to 5 minutes per day, which is quite insufficient and not good for the development of the next generation. I am certain that the Indian Sports Honours will not only inspire the young but also act as a catalyst for changing the mind-sets of both our parents and teachers towards sports and build a healthier eco-system for it to flourish,” Gupta said.
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma up the style quotient at Indian Sports Honours
A complete list of honours:
Main Honours (SJFI – EnY Process)
Sportsman of the year (Individual sport) – Srikanth Kidambi
Sportsman of the year (Team sport) – Ravichandran Ashwin
Sportswoman of the year (Individual sport) – P.V. Sindhu
Sportswoman of the year (Team sport) – Mithali Raj
Team of the year (Men/Women) – Indian Women’s Cricket Team
Coach of the year – Bisveshwar Nandi
Emerging Sportswoman of the year – Aditi Ashok
Emerging Sportsman of the year – Neeraj Chopra
Differently abled Sportsman of the year – Devendra Jhajaria
Differently abled Sportswoman of the year – Deepa Malik
Jury Honours
Keep Walking Honour for Lifetime achievement – Balbir Singh
Inspirational Honour – Sania Mirza
Transformational Contribution to Sport – Abhinav Bindra
Popular choice Honours
Breakthrough performance of the year – Hardik Pandya
Star Sports ‘Believe’ Honour (Comeback of the year) – Saina Nehwal
Spirit of Sport – Yogeshwar Dutt
Player of the year – Sunil Chhetri
Club of the year – Mumbai Indians
Best Fan Club – Manjappada Kerala Blasters
VKF Athlete Development Programme – Scholarship Athletes
Sumit Nagal – Tennis
Karman Kaur Thandi – Tennis
Diya Dhayal – Archery
Shivani Kataria – Swimming
Swastika Ghosh – Table Tennis
Aadil Bedi – Golf
Aryamann Tandon – Badminton
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App