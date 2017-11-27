PV Sindhu, R Ashwin, Kidambi Srikanth, Mithali Raj bag awards at Indian Sports Honours 2017

PV Sindhu bagged the award for sportswoman of the year in the individual category. PV Sindhu bagged the award for sportswoman of the year in the individual category.

The national sports icons and celebrities came together to honour the sports personalities of the country in the inaugural edition of Indian Sports Honours 2017 held in Mumbai. Indian shuttlers Srikanth Kidambi and PV Sindhu were honoured with sportsman and woman of the year respectively for individual sports while in the team sports it was off-spinner R Ashwin in men’s and Mithali Raj in women’s category who bagged the awards.

Tennis player Sania Mirza was awarded Inspirational Honour by the jury, while Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra was honoured with the Transformational Contribution to Sports award.

Indian women’s cricket team ended the World Cup 2017 as runners-up under the captaincy of Mithali Raj. This was the second instance when women’s cricket team went this far in the tournament.

The MD of Star India Sanjay Gupta praised the efforts made by Virat Kohli Foundation and RP-SG to honour sports heroes. “I commend the efforts of Virat Kohli Foundation and RP-SG to honour sports heroes. Star Sports is proud to be a partner in this initiative. Our society values text book learning and qualification-driven education much more than sports. On an average, children in India get to play for only 3 to 5 minutes per day, which is quite insufficient and not good for the development of the next generation. I am certain that the Indian Sports Honours will not only inspire the young but also act as a catalyst for changing the mind-sets of both our parents and teachers towards sports and build a healthier eco-system for it to flourish,” Gupta said.

A complete list of honours:

Main Honours (SJFI – EnY Process)

Sportsman of the year (Individual sport) – Srikanth Kidambi

Sportsman of the year (Team sport) – Ravichandran Ashwin

Sportswoman of the year (Individual sport) – P.V. Sindhu

Sportswoman of the year (Team sport) – Mithali Raj

Team of the year (Men/Women) – Indian Women’s Cricket Team

Coach of the year – Bisveshwar Nandi

Emerging Sportswoman of the year – Aditi Ashok

Emerging Sportsman of the year – Neeraj Chopra

Differently abled Sportsman of the year – Devendra Jhajaria

Differently abled Sportswoman of the year – Deepa Malik

Jury Honours

Keep Walking Honour for Lifetime achievement – Balbir Singh

Inspirational Honour – Sania Mirza

Transformational Contribution to Sport – Abhinav Bindra

Popular choice Honours

Breakthrough performance of the year – Hardik Pandya

Star Sports ‘Believe’ Honour (Comeback of the year) – Saina Nehwal

Spirit of Sport – Yogeshwar Dutt

Player of the year – Sunil Chhetri

Club of the year – Mumbai Indians

Best Fan Club – Manjappada Kerala Blasters

VKF Athlete Development Programme – Scholarship Athletes

Sumit Nagal – Tennis

Karman Kaur Thandi – Tennis

Diya Dhayal – Archery

Shivani Kataria – Swimming

Swastika Ghosh – Table Tennis

Aadil Bedi – Golf

Aryamann Tandon – Badminton

