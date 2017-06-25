Latest News

PV Sindhu, junior hockey team win SJFI annual awards

The Sports Journalists Federation of India, at its annual general meeting on Sunday, decided to confer the best Sportsperson of the Year Award on the ace shuttler and Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu.

Updated: June 25, 2017 4:11 pm
PV Sindhu clinched the silver medal at last year's Olympic Games in Rio.
The Best Team of the Year award was bagged by the Indian junior hockey squad which won the World Cup in Lucknow last December.

Sindhu clinched the silver medal at last year’s Olympic Games in Rio.

The Indian junior hockey squad won the Junior World Cup title by defeating Belgium 2-1 in the final.

The period for which the awards were considered was between July last year and June this year.

Both the awards would be presented at the 40th convention of the SJFI to be held in Indore in September.

