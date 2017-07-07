PV Sindhu awarded Sportsperson of the Year, Milkha Singh grabs Living Legend of the Year award

Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu has been rewarded with the Sportsperson of the Year award. (Source: File) Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu has been rewarded with the Sportsperson of the Year award. (Source: File)

Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu has been awarded with the Sportsperson of the Year award during the ‘Maruti Suzuki Sportsperson of the Year’ Charity Gala Awards on Thursday night.

Sports Illustrated India Magazine had initiated the awards for various sportspersons regarding their career achievements. Sindhu’s coach P Gopichand grabbed Coach of the Year award while Milkha Singh was given the Living Legend of the Year award. However, Milkha was unable to attend the event.

It was interesting to see that P Gopichand was given the award by Sindhu. The promising Indian cricketer KL Rahul was presented with Gamechanger of the year award after delivering some impressive knocks in the home series against Australia. Although, he was not present at the function, so he left a video message for the function.

2008 Beijing Olympics gold medallist and the country’s sole gold medal winner at Olympics, Abhinav Bindra was given the Lifetime Achievement Award. He said that receiving the award at 34 was a little odd for him. “As a 12-year-old boy, I hated sports. I had one talent that is to work hard,” said the ace shooter.

Paralympics athletes Devendra Jhajaria, Mariappan Thangavelu, Varun Bharti and Deepa Malik were also given the awards. Badminton player Jwala Gutta, India’s football legend Bhaichung Bhutia, boxer Amir Khan and cricketer Pragyan Ojha also showed their presence in the ceremony.

The Awards:

Special award for service to Sports: Jayant Rastogi, CEO, Magic Bus

Team of the year: Junjor Men’s Hockey Team received by captain Harjeet Singh

Coach of the year: Pullela Gopichand

Editor’s Award for excellence: Devendra Jhajharia, MariyappanThangavelu, Varun Bhati

Outstanding Contribution to sports: K Arumugam

Athlete of the year: Gaurav Gill

Gamechanger of the year: KL Rahul

Extreme Performer of the year: Shiva Keshavan

Lifetime Achievement Award: Abhinav Bindra

Community Development through sports: Milind Soman (Received by his mother Usha Soman)

Inspirational athlete of the year: Deepa Malik

Living Legend: Milkha Singh

Sportsperson Of The Year: PV Sindhu

