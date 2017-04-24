Sports associations complain against ‘irregularities’ in Maharashtra Olympic Association

The letter sent by the associations also points out that as per clause 8(iii) & 8(xviii) of MOA Constitution, the election of MOA executive committee has to be conducted after every four years. (Representational image) The letter sent by the associations also points out that as per clause 8(iii) & 8(xviii) of MOA Constitution, the election of MOA executive committee has to be conducted after every four years. (Representational image)

A NUMBER of sports associations in the state have come together to highlight irregularities in the functioning of the Maharashtra Olympic Association (MOA), accusing MOA secretary Balasaheb Landge of failing to discharge his duties in the appropriate manner. In a letter sent to the Charity Commissioner, Mumbai, the associations have sought to take corrective action. The hearing with the Charity Commissioner is due on May 9.

The associations related to various sports such as swimming, gymnastics, athletics and hockey have accused the MOA of committing irregularities. Gautam Patil, president of Maharashtra Amateur Gymnastics Association (MAGA), one of the sports associations to file the complaint, said, “In the last 10 years, the MOA has not conducted General Council Meeting which is held in July every year. State Mini Olympic Games, which are to be organised by MOA every two years, haven’t been held for the last 10 years. While as per the clause 21.15.A of MOA and clause XXVIII.C of IOA, no member can be associated with two sports associations simultaneously, a number of members are parallely holding posts in two sports associations.”

For instance, Sanjay Shete, vice-president of State Wrestling Association, was recognised as the president of State Gymnastics Association too. Likewise, Uttam Latpate serves as vice-president of State Gymnastics Association and also holds the post of the chairman of Maharashtra Amateur Mallakhamb Association.

The letter sent by the associations also points out that as per clause 8(iii) & 8(xviii) of MOA Constitution, the election of MOA executive committee has to be conducted after every four years. After the election that took place in the year 2008, fresh election was to be held in the year 2012. However, the MOA allegedly conducted election in 2013 without taking necessary permission from Assistant Charity Commissioner, Mumbai region. “During this period, he was managing the affairs of MOA without authority,” said Patil.

First Published on: April 24, 2017 8:16 am