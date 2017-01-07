Pune: NDA equestrian team bags 24 medals at all-India competition

The NDA team. The NDA team.

The equestrian team of the National Defence Academy (NDA) bagged 24 medals, including four gold, 13 silver and seven bronze in the All India Preliminary Show Jumping and Junior National Equestrian Championship 2016, which concluded on January 4 at the Army Equestrian Centre in New Delhi. Cadet Abhay Singh of the 135th Course was adjudged the Best Rider, in the Young Rider Category.

The NDA equestrian team consisted of six cadets, one officer and one non-commissioned officer while 24 teams from across the country participated in five main disciplines.

Equitation training has been universally accepted as an important facet of developing leadership traits. Several military academies across the world have included Equitation in their training curriculum in order to develop leadership qualities like physical and moral courage, perseverance and compassion.

National Defence Academy, which is a premier tri-services training academy, has an Equitation Training Team (ETT), which imparts horse riding training to cadets from the second and fifth term. Equitation, despite being a tremendously difficult discipline to master, is one of the most sought-after activities in the academy.