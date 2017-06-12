Pune girl wins bronze in Archery World Cup

Divya Dhayal in action Divya Dhayal in action

Pune girl Divya Dhayal won the bronze medal at the Archery World Cup, held at Antalya, Turkey from June 6 to June 11. In the compound mixed team event, the Indian team, comprising Divya Dhayal and Abhishek Verma, defeated Italy 154-153 in a nail biting match to win the bronze.

Indian compound men and compound women teams had also reached semifinals, but both the teams stood fourth and missed the medal. However, the mixed team saved the day for the Indian contingent by winning the match. Dhayal, being one of the youngest player at 15 years, stole the show by keeping her cool under pressure and shooting perfect shots.

In March, Dhayal, a student of Army Public School, became national archery champion by winning 37th Senior National Archery Championship, which was held at Faridabad, Haryana. The event saw her winning both individual gold medals in compound category and also mixed team gold medal.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App