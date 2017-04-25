Pune girl in World Cup I & II senior archery team

Divya Dhayal, 15, started archery three years ago. Express Divya Dhayal, 15, started archery three years ago. Express

Divya Dhayal, a student of Army Public School, Pune, has been selected in the Senior Archery Indian Team for World Cup I and II.

World Cup I would be held in China from May 14 to 22, and II would to be held in Turkey from June 4 to 12.

Drawing inspiration from her father, the 15-year-old girl started archery three years ago. She picked up the sport along with her twin brother.

Her father, who is in the armed forces, trains at the Army Institute of Physical Training and she practices with him.

Her daily routine includes practicing twice a day for six hours everyday and a special diet of high protein. Her achievements this year include wins at the Junior National, Senior National and securing fourth position in Asia Cup, which was held in Bangkok. She will be joining the 11th grade this year.

On how she manages between academics and archery, Divya said, “It was quite difficult in the beginning but now I’ve learnt to manage it.”

She added that she aims to pursue archery as long as she is in school and college. Under the guidance of her father, Divya said she practices visualisation before every competition.

Talking about her strengths, her father, Lt. Col.Vikram Dhayal said, “Divya has immense willpower. She will practice in any sort of condition, be it injury or she’s unwell. I train other students as well. If they are told to shoot 100 arrows, they’ll be done by 95. She’ll push herself and go till 110-120.”

On the days she doesn’t have school, she does an hour-long session of physical training in the morning, followed by breakfast and a three-hour practice session. After this, she takes a break, and has another three-hour session in the evening.

Talking about her daughter competing in the World Cup, the father said, “I’m not putting any pressure on her because she will have many senior competitors. She belongs to the Junior category but this year she’ll be participating in the Senior category. She did extremely well at the trials with a score of 149/150 in one session and 148/150 in another. If luck favors her, I wouldn’t be surprised to see her get a medal.”

