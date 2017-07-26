PT Usha clarifies on PU Chitra’s exclusion from team for World Championships

PT Usha clarified the situation surrounding PU Chitra and her absence from the team that will compete for India at the World Championships in London from August 4. The former national champion clarified that Chitra was’t selected because she failed to meet the qualifying mark set by the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF).

“Chitra was excluded from the national team as she could not meet the qualifying mark set by IAAF,” said Usha at a press conference on Wednesday.

