PSPB sweep team titles at Inter-Institutional Table Tennis Championships

The men from Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) defeated their Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) counterparts 3-0 to win their 16th title at the All India Inter-Institutional Table Tennis Championships in New Delhi on Thursday.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:August 4, 2017 1:19 am
Manika Batra, PSPB, RSPB Manika Batra lost to Ayhika Mukherjee 11-8, 7-11, 4-11, 4-11. (Source: PTI)
Earlier, their women squad added their 14th crown after beating RBI 3-1.

On Wednesday, PSPB boys had won the Youth Championship in what was a profitable venture as they qualified for the nationals to be held at Varanasi.

However, the PSPB girls had to be content with the silver as RBI upstaged them to grab the gold and seal their team’s entry in the nationals.

Both finals never reached the dizzy heights as they had turned out to be completely a one-sided affair. If there was some interested generated in the women team finals, thanks to Ayhika Mukherjee’s win over Manika Batra, there was none in the men final.

Results (Team Championships): Men: Final: Petroleum Sports Promotion Board bt Railway Sports Promotion Board 3-0 (G. Sathiyan bt Anirban Nandi 11-7, 11-7, 11-6, Soumyajit Ghosh bt Ravindra Kotiyan 11-4, 11-6, 11-4, Harmeet Desai bt E. Prabhakaran 11-7, 8-11, 11-5, 11-8).

Women: Final: Reserve Bank Sports Board bt Petroleum Sports Promotion Board 3-1 (Manika Batra lost to Ayhika Mukherjee 11-8, 7-11, 4-11, 4-11, Madhurika Patkar bt Akula Sreeja 11-9, 12-10, 11-4, Pooja Sahasrabuddhe bt Amrutha Pushpak 11-4, 11-7, 16-14, Madhurika Patkar bt Ayhika Mukherjee11-4, 11-4, 11-9).

