Project Leap joins hands with Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ)

Gagan Narang was conferred with the Padma Shree Award in 2011. (Source: PTI) Gagan Narang was conferred with the Padma Shree Award in 2011. (Source: PTI)

Gagan Narang Sports Promotion Foundation’s (GNSPF) announced a long term association with Olympic Gold Quest for it’s programme, Project Leap, conceived to train young shooting talent in the country.

Project Leap began by first selecting 23 young shooters out of a total of 57 shortlisted shooters and the first leg of the rifle camp held at Balewadi concluded earlier this week.

Out of the 23 kids, twelve are from Pune, three from Hyderabad and Secunderabad, two from Jabalpur and one each from Mumbai, Bhubaneshwar and Gujarat were selected. The list includes twelve girls and eleven boys.

Mahima Agarwal from Jabalpur and Elanevil of Gujarat, incidentally, are already part of the national junior team and represented India at the recently concluded Junior World Championships in Suhl, Germany.

The 12 chosen ones in the Air Rifle Category were then invited to an elite junior excellence camp in Pune which was conducted by ace Slovakian coach Anton Belak and Olympic Medalist Gagan Narang himself.

The other 11 in the Air Pistol category are currently undergoing training in Pune under Korean Coach Kim Seonil.

